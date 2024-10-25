Left Menu

Mitchell Santner's Spin Magic Puts New Zealand in Command

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner's career-best 7-53 helped New Zealand dismiss India for 156, extending their lead to 301 runs in the second test. Skipper Tom Latham's 86 bolstered New Zealand's position. India seeks to level the series before the final match in Mumbai, needing a strong batting effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:03 IST
Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner delivered a career-best performance with figures of 7-53, steering New Zealand to a strong position against India in the second test in Pune. Dismissing India for 156, the Black Caps reached 198-5 by stumps, solidifying a 301-run lead.

New Zealand's skipper Tom Latham returned to form with a much-needed 86, placing his team advantageously for a maiden series win in India. Despite early setbacks, India struggled as Rishabh Pant and others fell quickly, leaving them needing a significant effort to stay in the contest.

As the match heads into its final days, India's hopes of securing a 19th consecutive home series victory hang in balance. With the final match set in Mumbai, a collective batting resurgence is crucial to leveling the series against the formidable New Zealand side.

