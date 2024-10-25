Mitchell Santner's Spin Magic Puts New Zealand in Command

Mitchell Santner delivered a career-best performance with figures of 7-53, steering New Zealand to a strong position against India in the second test in Pune. Dismissing India for 156, the Black Caps reached 198-5 by stumps, solidifying a 301-run lead.

New Zealand's skipper Tom Latham returned to form with a much-needed 86, placing his team advantageously for a maiden series win in India. Despite early setbacks, India struggled as Rishabh Pant and others fell quickly, leaving them needing a significant effort to stay in the contest.

As the match heads into its final days, India's hopes of securing a 19th consecutive home series victory hang in balance. With the final match set in Mumbai, a collective batting resurgence is crucial to leveling the series against the formidable New Zealand side.

(With inputs from agencies.)