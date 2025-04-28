Sunil Joshi Eyes BCCI Spin Bowling Coach Role
Former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi, with extensive coaching experience in IPL and international cricket, is vying for the spin bowling coach role at BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Competing against notable candidates, Joshi's deep-rooted connections to Bengaluru could be advantageous. The role demands guiding top cricketers and fostering synergy among coaches.
In a bid to elevate India's cricket coaching landscape, former India spinner Sunil Joshi has applied for the role of spin bowling coach at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, following Sairaj Bahutule's departure earlier this year.
Joshi, currently associated with Punjab Kings in the IPL and having coached Uttar Pradesh and Bangladesh's national team, brings a wealth of experience to the table. His application comes as the Centre, now located at a new Bengaluru facility, seeks to enhance its coaching staff.
With competitors like Nooshin Al Khadeer and Rakesh Dhruv in the fray, Joshi's extensive CV and Bengaluru connection could prove decisive. The successful candidate will work with elite cricketers and ensure a cohesive approach among state and national coaches.
