Darren Lehmann Named Northamptonshire Head Coach

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club has officially appointed former Australia coach Darren Lehmann as their new head coach on a two-year contract, according to ESPNcricinfo. Lehmann, aged 54, steps in to replace John Sadler, who departed from the club in September following their quarter-final exit from the Vitality Blast. Despite a rocky start, Northamptonshire rallied to secure fourth place in Division Two of the County Championship.

After suffering a heart attack in 2020, Lehmann had limited his coaching duties but now is excited to take on this new role. He will join the team in February, post his commentary stint with ABC during the Australian cricket season. Expressing enthusiasm, Lehmann said, 'Northamptonshire has a rich history, and I look forward to meeting the players, learning about the club's legacy, and shaping our own history in the future.'

Lehmann's appointment is welcomed by Northamptonshire's CEO, Ray Payne, who praised Lehmann's extensive experience and coaching philosophy. Payne remarked, 'From our very first conversation, Darren's passion and excitement were evident, aligning perfectly with the club's goals.' With Lehmann and David Ripley leading the men's and women's teams respectively, Payne believes Northamptonshire has strong leadership ready to compete for top honors.

