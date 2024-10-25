Bavuma's Injury Sidelines Him Ahead of Bangladesh Test; Markram to Captain South Africa
South African captain Temba Bavuma misses the second Test against Bangladesh due to an elbow injury, with Aiden Markram continuing as stand-in captain. Coach Shukri Conrad considers Bavuma's return to domestic cricket as he recovers. Meanwhile, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada shines in Test history with 300 wickets.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
South Africa faces a critical setback as captain Temba Bavuma is sidelined for the second Test against Bangladesh, commencing Tuesday in Chattogram, due to an elbow injury. In his absence, Aiden Markram is set to continue his leadership as the interim captain for the Proteas.
Bavuma's injury, sustained during a recent ODI against Ireland, removes him from pivotal play. South Africa's Test coach, Shukri Conrad, reported from Dhaka, stating that Bavuma is medically unfit for the upcoming match. The focus has shifted to his rehabilitation, aiming for readiness for the Sri Lankan series.
Adding to South Africa's cricket scene, Kagiso Rabada delivered a standout performance in the first Test. Rabada, lauded as 'our superstar Rolls Royce fast bowler' by Conrad, became the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets by balls bowled. Despite Bavuma's absence, the team aims to continue its victorious momentum against Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bavuma
- Injury
- South Africa
- Test
- Markram
- Bangladesh
- Rabada
- Cricket
- Squad
- Series
ALSO READ
Bangladesh and West Indies Clash in Tense Women's T20 World Cup Showdown
Taskin Ahmed Lauds India's T20 Prowess Despite Bangladesh's Defeat
Bangladesh Faces Tough Indian Challenge in T20I Series
Reddy and Rinku Shine: India's Dynamic Duo Conquer Bangladesh in T20I Thriller
Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines as India Clinches Series Against Bangladesh