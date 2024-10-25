Bavuma's Injury Sidelines Him Ahead of Bangladesh Test; Markram to Captain South Africa

South Africa faces a critical setback as captain Temba Bavuma is sidelined for the second Test against Bangladesh, commencing Tuesday in Chattogram, due to an elbow injury. In his absence, Aiden Markram is set to continue his leadership as the interim captain for the Proteas.

Bavuma's injury, sustained during a recent ODI against Ireland, removes him from pivotal play. South Africa's Test coach, Shukri Conrad, reported from Dhaka, stating that Bavuma is medically unfit for the upcoming match. The focus has shifted to his rehabilitation, aiming for readiness for the Sri Lankan series.

Adding to South Africa's cricket scene, Kagiso Rabada delivered a standout performance in the first Test. Rabada, lauded as 'our superstar Rolls Royce fast bowler' by Conrad, became the fastest bowler to reach 300 Test wickets by balls bowled. Despite Bavuma's absence, the team aims to continue its victorious momentum against Bangladesh.

