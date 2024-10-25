Left Menu

Saud Shakeel's Masterclass Powers Pakistan to Series Edge

Saud Shakeel's impressive 134 runs secured a crucial lead for Pakistan over England in the third test. Pakistan's spinners maintained the pressure, reducing England to 24-3 by the close of play, boosting chances for a series win. The series currently stands level at 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:11 IST
Saud Shakeel's Masterclass Powers Pakistan to Series Edge
Saud Shakeel

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel delivered a masterclass innings, scoring 134 to propel Pakistan to a significant first-innings lead against England on day two of the decisive third test in Rawalpindi.

The hosts, initially struggling at 46-3, rallied to post 344 all out, thanks to Shakeel's partnerships and spirited performances from tailenders. When play was halted due to bad light, Pakistan had reduced England to 24-3, with key batsmen Joe Root and Harry Brook left to mount a comeback when play resumes.

England's bowlers had their moments, with Rehan Ahmed taking 4-66, but Pakistan's grit and spin dominance left them in control. The series remains finely poised at 1-1, setting up an intriguing contest on the third day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024