Saud Shakeel's Masterclass Powers Pakistan to Series Edge
Saud Shakeel's impressive 134 runs secured a crucial lead for Pakistan over England in the third test. Pakistan's spinners maintained the pressure, reducing England to 24-3 by the close of play, boosting chances for a series win. The series currently stands level at 1-1.
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel delivered a masterclass innings, scoring 134 to propel Pakistan to a significant first-innings lead against England on day two of the decisive third test in Rawalpindi.
The hosts, initially struggling at 46-3, rallied to post 344 all out, thanks to Shakeel's partnerships and spirited performances from tailenders. When play was halted due to bad light, Pakistan had reduced England to 24-3, with key batsmen Joe Root and Harry Brook left to mount a comeback when play resumes.
England's bowlers had their moments, with Rehan Ahmed taking 4-66, but Pakistan's grit and spin dominance left them in control. The series remains finely poised at 1-1, setting up an intriguing contest on the third day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
