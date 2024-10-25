Saud Shakeel's Stellar Century: Pakistan Dominates on Spin-Friendly Pitch

On a dry wicket favoring spinners, Pakistan took command against England in the third Test, courtesy of Saud Shakeel's patient century. Shakeel scored 134 runs, helping Pakistan reach 344 on Day 2 and secure a 77-run first innings lead.

Sajid Khan and Noman Ali's spin continued to trouble England as they were reduced to 24-3. England struggled against the slow surface, failing to counter Pakistan's strategic bowling efforts designed to neutralize their aggressive batting style.

Rehan Ahmed stood out for England by claiming key wickets, while Shoaib Bashir and Gus Atkinson provided additional pressure. Still, Pakistan's balanced performance enabled them to level the series, emphasizing the tactical depth in their play.

