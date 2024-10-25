Saud Shakeel's Stellar Century: Pakistan Dominates on Spin-Friendly Pitch
Pakistan gained a critical advantage over England by scoring a 77-run first innings lead in the third Test, thanks to an impressive century by Saud Shakeel. England's struggles against Pakistan spinners were evident as they faltered at 24-3. Shakeel's innings and partnerships helped Pakistan level the series.
- Country:
- Pakistan
On a dry wicket favoring spinners, Pakistan took command against England in the third Test, courtesy of Saud Shakeel's patient century. Shakeel scored 134 runs, helping Pakistan reach 344 on Day 2 and secure a 77-run first innings lead.
Sajid Khan and Noman Ali's spin continued to trouble England as they were reduced to 24-3. England struggled against the slow surface, failing to counter Pakistan's strategic bowling efforts designed to neutralize their aggressive batting style.
Rehan Ahmed stood out for England by claiming key wickets, while Shoaib Bashir and Gus Atkinson provided additional pressure. Still, Pakistan's balanced performance enabled them to level the series, emphasizing the tactical depth in their play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sajid Khan Leads Pakistan to Triumphant Victory Over England in Multan
Spin Magic: Noman Ali and Sajid Khan Lead Pakistan to Historic Victory
England's Spin Strategy: Rehan Ahmed Returns for Crucial Test Against Pakistan
Rehan Ahmed Shines as England Stages Comeback on Challenging Pitch
England's Bold Spin Strategy: Rehan Ahmed Leads Trio in Series Decider Against Pakistan