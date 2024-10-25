Antony's Misfortune: Manchester United Winger Faces Potential Setback

Manchester United's Brazilian winger Antony is currently undergoing medical evaluation after injuring his left leg during a Europa League clash with Fenerbahce. The incident occurred late in the match, forcing Antony to be stretchered off the pitch.

The match in Istanbul left fans and management concerned as Antony exited the venue on crutches. United's manager, Erik ten Hag, expressed empathy for the player, recognizing his dedication in training. The severity of the injury is expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours.

Antony, who joined United in 2022 for a significant transfer fee, has struggled for game time this season, making just a handful of appearances. Meanwhile, United prepares for its next Premier League face-off against West Ham, with Bruno Fernandes returning from suspension.

