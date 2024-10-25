Left Menu

Antony's Misfortune: Manchester United Winger Faces Potential Setback

Manchester United's Antony is undergoing medical evaluation after sustaining a leg injury during a match against Fenerbahce. The Brazilian, who left the stadium on crutches, will know more about his condition within 24 hours. Despite his hefty transfer fee, Antony's appearances have been limited this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:03 IST
Antony's Misfortune: Manchester United Winger Faces Potential Setback
Antony
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United's Brazilian winger Antony is currently undergoing medical evaluation after injuring his left leg during a Europa League clash with Fenerbahce. The incident occurred late in the match, forcing Antony to be stretchered off the pitch.

The match in Istanbul left fans and management concerned as Antony exited the venue on crutches. United's manager, Erik ten Hag, expressed empathy for the player, recognizing his dedication in training. The severity of the injury is expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours.

Antony, who joined United in 2022 for a significant transfer fee, has struggled for game time this season, making just a handful of appearances. Meanwhile, United prepares for its next Premier League face-off against West Ham, with Bruno Fernandes returning from suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024