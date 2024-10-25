RFU's Game-Changing Elite Player Contracts Unveiled
The Rugby Football Union has announced 17 players with enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts, offering guaranteed payments in place of match fees. This forms part of the Men's Professional Game Partnership, facilitating improved player management and development, promoting stability, and enhancing the performance of England's rugby team.
The Rugby Football Union has introduced enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts for 17 players, providing them with guaranteed annual payments rather than match fees.
This move is part of the Men's Professional Game Partnership and grants coach Steve Borthwick authority over sports science and medical issues relating to the players.
The contracts aim to ensure the continued development and performance of the England Rugby team by fostering stronger relationships between players, coaches, and clubs.
