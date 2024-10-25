Harshit and Nitish Shine: Stars in Team India's Test Lineup for Australia
Delhi speedster Harshit Rana and Andhra all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy join India's squad for the five-Test series against Australia, led by Rohit Sharma. With key players like Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel missing, selectors turned to new talents as India aims to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
In a significant announcement, Delhi's Harshit Rana and Andhra's Nitish Kumar Reddy have been included in the 18-member Indian squad, which will face Australia in the upcoming five-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This series, led by Rohit Sharma, begins on November 22 in Perth.
The squad selection witnessed notable omissions such as pacer Mohammed Shami, while Kuldeep Yadav undergoes long-term rehabilitation. Fellow spinner Axar Patel also misses out, with Washington Sundar getting the nod due to his impressive ongoing performance in Pune.
The inclusion of newcomers highlights India's strategy to rebuild amid injuries and absences. Harshit Rana's rise, due to a stellar IPL season under Gautam Gambhir's guidance, adds depth to the pace attack, while Nitish Reddy fills the void of a seam-bowling all-rounder.
