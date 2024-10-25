UP Kabaddi League Expands: Four New Franchises to Join Season 2

In response to the tremendous success of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) 2024 season 1, organizers are planning to expand by adding four more franchises for the second season. Held in July 2024 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, the league's inaugural season featured eight competitive teams battling for the championship title, with Lucknow Lions emerging victorious.

The addition of four new franchises aims to accommodate more talented players from across the state, enhancing competition and opportunities. "We are excited to announce the introduction of four new franchises in the upcoming season," said UPKL organizer Sambhav Jain in a press release, underscoring the league's growth and the rising profile of kabaddi in Uttar Pradesh.

The first season was a resounding success, drawing a large audience of kabaddi fans nationwide. The league showcased 120 skilled players from various regions, with fans and government support playing a critical role in its achievements. Organizers expressed gratitude to the UP government for its crucial involvement, emphasizing plans for a collaborative future in promoting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)