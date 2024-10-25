Left Menu

UP Kabaddi League Expands: Four New Franchises to Join Season 2

After a successful first season, the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) is set to expand with four new franchises in its second season. The inaugural season saw enthusiastic fan support, with 120 athletes competing. Organizers credit the UP government for their pivotal role in the league's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:54 IST
UP Kabaddi League Expands: Four New Franchises to Join Season 2
Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League logo (Photo: UPKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the tremendous success of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) 2024 season 1, organizers are planning to expand by adding four more franchises for the second season. Held in July 2024 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, the league's inaugural season featured eight competitive teams battling for the championship title, with Lucknow Lions emerging victorious.

The addition of four new franchises aims to accommodate more talented players from across the state, enhancing competition and opportunities. "We are excited to announce the introduction of four new franchises in the upcoming season," said UPKL organizer Sambhav Jain in a press release, underscoring the league's growth and the rising profile of kabaddi in Uttar Pradesh.

The first season was a resounding success, drawing a large audience of kabaddi fans nationwide. The league showcased 120 skilled players from various regions, with fans and government support playing a critical role in its achievements. Organizers expressed gratitude to the UP government for its crucial involvement, emphasizing plans for a collaborative future in promoting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024