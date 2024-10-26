Marcel Hirscher's Unexpected Comeback: A Wild Card Return to World Cup Skiing

Marcel Hirscher, the illustrious Austrian skier, announced his return to competitive skiing after a five-year hiatus. The World Cup opener in Soelden, Austria, will mark Hirscher's highly anticipated comeback this Sunday. His return is facilitated by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation's newly introduced wild card provision for retired champion skiers.

Hirscher, now 35, ended his professional career in September 2019. He left the sport with eight consecutive overall World Cup titles, seven World Championship golds, and two Olympic triumphs. In a recent statement, he described his delight and anticipation for his return, emphasizing his satisfaction with his fitness despite limited snow training.

In a twist earlier this year, Hirscher made headlines by choosing to race for the Netherlands, his mother's country, over Austria. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, formerly of Norway, is also in the spotlight, now set to represent Brazil. Both athletes highlighted the importance of daring to adopt new approaches in their sporting careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)