Germany Triumphs Over England in Thrilling Friendly at Wembley

Germany secured a 4-3 victory over England in a women's friendly at Wembley, marking a notable debut for manager Christian Wuck. Giulia Gwinn shone with two early goals, while England's Georgia Stanway's contribution kept the match competitive. Both teams are set for Euro 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-10-2024 02:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 02:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Germany emerged victorious with a 4-3 win over England in a women's friendly match at Wembley, heralding a triumphant debut for their new manager, Christian Wuck. This comes after England's previous win in the Euro 2022 final against Germany.

Giulia Gwinn led Germany's early charge, scoring twice within the first 11 minutes. Her efforts were supplemented by Klara Buhl, who netted the third goal, pushing Germany to a comfortable 3-0 lead. England's Georgia Stanway revived the team's hopes with a brace, briefly leveling the score.

Despite England's efforts, Germany's Sara Dabritz ensured her team's victory with a penalty conversion. England's Lucy Bronze added another goal amidst the chaos, but it wasn't enough to shift the outcome. Both teams have already qualified for Euro 2025.

