Germany Triumphs Over England in Thrilling Friendly at Wembley

Germany emerged victorious with a 4-3 win over England in a women's friendly match at Wembley, heralding a triumphant debut for their new manager, Christian Wuck. This comes after England's previous win in the Euro 2022 final against Germany.

Giulia Gwinn led Germany's early charge, scoring twice within the first 11 minutes. Her efforts were supplemented by Klara Buhl, who netted the third goal, pushing Germany to a comfortable 3-0 lead. England's Georgia Stanway revived the team's hopes with a brace, briefly leveling the score.

Despite England's efforts, Germany's Sara Dabritz ensured her team's victory with a penalty conversion. England's Lucy Bronze added another goal amidst the chaos, but it wasn't enough to shift the outcome. Both teams have already qualified for Euro 2025.

