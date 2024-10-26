Alex Lozowski's Triumphant Return to England's Rugby Squad

Alex Lozowski, a centre for Saracens, has been recalled to the England rugby squad after six years. The 31-year-old returned to the national team under coach Steve Borthwick's leadership, marking his first involvement since November 2018. Lozowski's call-up arrives ahead of the autumn internationals.

With regular outside center Henry Slade also set to prove his fitness, Lozowski could serve as a substitute in upcoming matches. "I'm determined to enjoy it this time," Lozowski shared on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, reflecting on his comeback following efforts to maintain peak performance.

Lozowski, who has earned five caps since his debut in Argentina in 2017, attributes personal growth and experience to his renewed perspective. England will face New Zealand at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday as part of the Autumn Nation Series.

(With inputs from agencies.)