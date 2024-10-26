Sergio Perez's F1 Struggles: Future Uncertain Despite Contract Extension

In a candid assessment, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has affirmed that Sergio Perez, despite a self-described 'terrible' Formula One season, remains on board as their driver through 2025. Perez's struggles this year have seen him lagging in eighth position without a single race victory.

Currently, Perez sits with 150 points, the lowest among top four teams, significantly trailing behind his champion teammate Max Verstappen's 354 points. Red Bull, last year's dominant champions, stand second in the constructor standings, aiming to overtake leaders McLaren.

Red Bull explores future lineups for 2025, considering drivers like Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson. Horner acknowledges Perez's potential and expresses faith in providing him the necessary support to harness his capabilities for stronger performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)