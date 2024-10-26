Left Menu

Sergio Perez's F1 Struggles: Future Uncertain Despite Contract Extension

Red Bull's Christian Horner confirmed Sergio Perez will remain a driver for 2025 despite a challenging season. Perez ranks eighth in the standings without a win, but Red Bull aims to optimize his performance. Discussions with sister team RB for future options are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 04:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 04:59 IST
Sergio Perez's F1 Struggles: Future Uncertain Despite Contract Extension
Sergio Perez

In a candid assessment, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has affirmed that Sergio Perez, despite a self-described 'terrible' Formula One season, remains on board as their driver through 2025. Perez's struggles this year have seen him lagging in eighth position without a single race victory.

Currently, Perez sits with 150 points, the lowest among top four teams, significantly trailing behind his champion teammate Max Verstappen's 354 points. Red Bull, last year's dominant champions, stand second in the constructor standings, aiming to overtake leaders McLaren.

Red Bull explores future lineups for 2025, considering drivers like Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson. Horner acknowledges Perez's potential and expresses faith in providing him the necessary support to harness his capabilities for stronger performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024