Haas F1 Team Principal Staunchly Denies Sale Rumors

Ayao Komatsu, the Haas F1 Team Principal, has categorically denied that the team is for sale amid ongoing speculations. Despite new technical collaboration with Toyota, team owner Gene Haas is committed to staying in the game, continuously seeking ways to enhance the team's performance.

Komatsu clarified during the Mexico City Grand Prix that Haas, who has received multiple offers including one from Michael Andretti, is not interested in selling. The team remains dedicated to its place in the Formula 1 constructors' championship, currently sitting seventh out of ten teams.

The technical partnership with Toyota marks the company's return to Formula 1 after 15 years. Acting as a supportive partner, Toyota will provide design and manufacturing assistance while Haas continues using Ferrari engines until 2028, reinforcing its strategy of leveraging external collaborations to bolster performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)