Left Menu

Messi Mania: A New Era for MLS Playoffs

Lionel Messi's playoff debut for Inter Miami captivated fans with a dedicated 'Messi-cam' during the MLS playoff opener against Atlanta. Despite not scoring in the first half, Messi's presence boosted Inter Miami's popularity and performance, as they entered the playoffs as the top seed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:26 IST
Messi Mania: A New Era for MLS Playoffs
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi made a memorable entry into Major League Soccer's playoffs with Inter Miami, attracting immense fan attention with a 'Messi-cam' that captured his every move. The Argentine soccer star's influence was evident as Miami clinched the No. 1 seed, creating a buzz in the league after his midseason arrival in 2023.

Inter Miami set new MLS records for points and winning percentage, driven by Messi even though he missed nearly half the season due to injuries and national duties. Despite not scoring in the playoff opener against Atlanta, Messi's presence was felt, as he constantly challenged Atlanta's defense with near goals.

The excitement in the stadium was palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting every touch and shot attempt from the 37-year-old superstar. Although his attempts were repeatedly denied by Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan, Messi's charisma and skill kept the crowd engaged, marking a defining moment for MLS and for Inter Miami's playoff journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024