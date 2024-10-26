England's Batting Meltdown in Decisive Final Test

On the third day of the decisive final Test, England's cricket team suffered a dramatic collapse, managing a meagre 112 runs in their second innings. The implosion occurred despite Joe Root's top score of 33, leaving Pakistan with a small victory target of just 36 runs.

England's dismal performance unfolded on a sharply turning wicket, where they had no answer to the formidable spin attack from Pakistan. Noman Ali's impressive figures of 6-42 and Sajid Khan's 4-69 underscored their dominance as they shared the 10 English wickets between them.

This setback follows a hard-fought series level at 1-1, making the final test all the more crucial. The pressure is now on England, who must regroup and strategize to avoid a series defeat against a resurgent Pakistani side.

