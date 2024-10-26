England's Batting Meltdown in Decisive Final Test
England's cricket team crumbled in their second innings, scoring only 112 runs against Pakistan. Joe Root was the top scorer for England, which set a mere target of 36 for Pakistan to win. The Pakistani spinners, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, dominated by claiming all 10 wickets.
On the third day of the decisive final Test, England's cricket team suffered a dramatic collapse, managing a meagre 112 runs in their second innings. The implosion occurred despite Joe Root's top score of 33, leaving Pakistan with a small victory target of just 36 runs.
England's dismal performance unfolded on a sharply turning wicket, where they had no answer to the formidable spin attack from Pakistan. Noman Ali's impressive figures of 6-42 and Sajid Khan's 4-69 underscored their dominance as they shared the 10 English wickets between them.
This setback follows a hard-fought series level at 1-1, making the final test all the more crucial. The pressure is now on England, who must regroup and strategize to avoid a series defeat against a resurgent Pakistani side.
