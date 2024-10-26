Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Encourages Team Amidst Rare Defeat at Home

India captain Rohit Sharma insists there's no need for added pressure on the team after a rare home series loss to New Zealand. Despite their setback, Rohit emphasizes trusting individual strategies for the upcoming challenging tour in Australia, focusing on both batting and bowling improvements.

Updated: 26-10-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:08 IST
Rohit Sharma

In the aftermath of a surprising 113-run defeat to New Zealand in the second test, India captain Rohit Sharma urged his team to remain confident and execute their strategies with precision. While addressing the media, Rohit refrained from increasing the pressure on his batsmen, instead advocating for trust in their own plans.

The series loss marked the first time since 2012 that India lost a test series at home. Rohit acknowledged the challenges his team faced, particularly in batting. However, he reminded reporters that India had consistently shown resilience on challenging pitches, and occasional failures were part of the game.

Looking ahead, Rohit emphasized the need for collective improvement from both batters and bowlers as India gears up for a crucial five-match tour in Australia. With a focus on the team's strategic growth, the captain stayed clear of concerns about future World Test Championship endeavours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

