Rohit Sharma Defends Star Indian Spinners After Shock Series Loss

In a rare moment of introspection following a significant series loss to New Zealand, Team India captain Rohit Sharma came forward to defend seasoned spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The pair faced criticism for their underwhelming performance on a spin-friendly wicket, a contributing factor in India's first home Test series defeat in 12 years.

Sharma addressed the mounting expectations on Ashwin and Jadeja as he managed the aftermath of a 113-run defeat. He emphasized the collective responsibility of the entire team in achieving Test match victories, pointing out that the duo's performances are not the sole determinants of success. With an end to their streak of 18 consecutive series wins, the loss has served as a pivotal moment for Indian cricket.

Despite acknowledging brief underperformance, Sharma highlighted the immense contributions Ashwin and Jadeja have made in their lengthy careers. He expressed pride in Washington Sundar's standout performance, while recognizing the need for the team's bowling strategy to adapt and improve in future matches.

