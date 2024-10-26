Sachin Tendulkar to Flag Off Record-Breaking Kochi Marathon

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is set to inaugurate the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2024, one of India's most celebrated sports events, with a record participation of 8,000 runners. The flag-off ceremony takes place at the scenic Marine Drive Ground on Sunday, October 27, promising a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

This year's marathon includes three divisions: the main event, a full marathon spanning 42.2 kilometers, a half-marathon of 21.1 kilometers, and the popular 5K Fun Run. With around 600 participants vying for top honors in the full marathon, the event is set to outshine previous editions in both scale and spirit.

Tendulkar has long envisioned India as a sporting nation and cherishes the marathon's growing significance. Jude Gomes, MD and CEO of Ageas Federal Life Insurance, expressed pride in the company's role in fostering a culture of fitness, highlighting the marathon's integration into the state's cultural fabric. Participants from diverse backgrounds, including Kochi Police, universities, and local families, showcase the event's community spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)