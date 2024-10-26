Haaland Propels Man City to the Premier League Pinnacle

Erling Haaland delivered a critical goal in the fifth minute, elevating Manchester City to the summit of the English Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

The win places City two points ahead of Liverpool, who face Arsenal on Sunday. Aston Villa missed an opportunity to climb to third place as Evanilson's last-gasp goal secured a 1-1 draw for Bournemouth.

Brentford staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming an early two-goal deficit to defeat Ipswich 4-3, thanks to Bryan Mbeumo's late winner. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton demonstrated resilience, scoring twice in the final minutes to achieve a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

