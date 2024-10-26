Left Menu

Haaland Propels Man City to the Premier League Pinnacle

Erling Haaland's early goal led Manchester City to a narrow victory over Southampton, pushing them to the top of the English Premier League, two points ahead of Liverpool. Aston Villa and Bournemouth drew 1-1, while Brentford earned a thrilling 4-3 win against Ipswich, and Wolverhampton fought back for a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:38 IST
Haaland Propels Man City to the Premier League Pinnacle
Erling Haaland
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Erling Haaland delivered a critical goal in the fifth minute, elevating Manchester City to the summit of the English Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

The win places City two points ahead of Liverpool, who face Arsenal on Sunday. Aston Villa missed an opportunity to climb to third place as Evanilson's last-gasp goal secured a 1-1 draw for Bournemouth.

Brentford staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming an early two-goal deficit to defeat Ipswich 4-3, thanks to Bryan Mbeumo's late winner. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton demonstrated resilience, scoring twice in the final minutes to achieve a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024