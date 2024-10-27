Left Menu

Barcelona's Stellar 4-0 Triumph in El Clasico Puts Real Madrid in the Shadows

Barcelona decimated Real Madrid 4-0 in the El Clasico, showcasing Robert Lewandowski's dual goals and impressive performances by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Despite Kylian Mbappe's attempts being ruled offside, Barcelona extended their lead in La Liga with a commanding win at Santiago Bernabeu.

In a landmark 'El Clasico' face-off at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona emerged victorious with a decisive 4-0 victory over Real Madrid, consolidating their lead in the La Liga standings. The highlight of the match was Robert Lewandowski's sterling performance, netting two goals and further solidifying his reputation.

The scoring began in the 54th minute when Lewandowski capitalized on a precision pass from Marc Casado, quickly followed by a remarkable header that silenced the Madrid fans. Despite missing a hat-trick opportunity, Lewandowski's contribution was pivotal, bringing his season's tally to 17 goals.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal added to Barcelona's domination in the 77th minute with a stunning shot, his first El Clasico goal. The evening concluded with Raphinha's late strike solidifying an embarrassing defeat for Real Madrid, who failed to convert chances by Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Barcelona maintains their position at the top of the table with 30 points from 10 wins out of 11 matches. Meanwhile, Real Madrid, struggling to find their footing, trails with 24 points, securing only seven wins this season.

