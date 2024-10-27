Australia's McDonald on Facing India's New Pacers after Shami's Exit

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald acknowledged the significant impact of Mohammed Shami's absence from the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, describing it as a substantial loss for the Indian team. He emphasized that the Indian side remains formidable with their array of fast bowlers stepping in.

Shami has been sidelined since the previous year's ODI World Cup final due to an ankle injury, and his recovery was hampered by knee swelling. In his place, India has called upon a mix of fresh talent, including Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, along with Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna.

McDonald also touched on Australia's strategy, hinting at a rising star, Sam Konstas, possibly making his Test debut as the team gears up for the challenge starting November 22 in Perth. McDonald stressed that readiness, not age or opponent, should determine selection decisions.

