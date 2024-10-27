Left Menu

New Zealand's Spin Triumph: India's 12-Year Home Streak Snapped

New Zealand seized a historic series victory against India, marking the hosts' first home Test series loss in 12 years. Mitchell Santner led a dominant Kiwi spin attack as India struggled with the bat. Ravi Shastri urged patience with new coach Gautam Gambhir, highlighting his early coaching phase.

27-10-2024
Gautam Gambhir. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand delivered a stunning blow to India by securing a historic series win and ending India's 12-year unbeaten streak at home in Test cricket. The visiting side, spearheaded by Mitchell Santner's remarkable bowling, successfully capitalized on the hosts' vulnerability against spin, resulting in a decisive 113-run victory.

Ravi Shastri, former India head coach, expressed support for Gautam Gambhir, the current coach, amidst the pressure of the team's loss. Shastri noted that Gambhir is still in the early stages of his coaching journey, allowing time for growth and understanding the demands of leading a team with immense expectations.

Despite early resistance from Indian batters, New Zealand maintained their grip, with Santner and his fellow bowlers dismantling the Indian lineup across both innings. As India prepares for the third Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Gambhir and his team aim to conclude the series with renewed vigor and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

