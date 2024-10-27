PCB Awards Central Contracts: Babar, Rizwan in Top Category; Five New Entrants

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled its central contracts for the 2024-25 season on Sunday, effective from July 1, 2024. Among the 25 cricketers awarded, five secured their first-ever contracts: Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan, all placed in Category D.

Test captain Shan Masood, fresh off leading the first long-format series win since July 2023, maintains his Category B status. Babar Azam, despite being excluded from the second and third Tests against England, remains in the top category, alongside Mohammad Rizwan. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi sees a demotion to Category B.

Fakhar Zaman, absent from the central contract list after eight years, reportedly due to fitness and strained PCB relations, coincided with the announcement of Pakistan's 15-member squad for upcoming tours to Australia and Zimbabwe. Babar Azam will rest for the Zimbabwe tour, and Rizwan will sit out the T20Is, while the squad welcomes three debutants.

(With inputs from agencies.)