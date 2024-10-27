Border-Gavaskar Squad: Shami's Absence a Major Blow, Says McDonald

Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, has expressed concerns over India's squad announcement for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, particularly highlighting the absence of fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle injury sustained post the ODI World Cup 2023, has been left out of India's lineup for the crucial series against Australia.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, McDonald underscored the loss of Shami's robust bowling capabilities that uniquely complement India's pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah. He emphasized that India's opponents would miss the dynamic duo's synergy but cautioned against underestimating the depth and potential of India's reserve players, who have previously stepped up in critical moments.

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar series is scheduled to commence on November 22 in Perth. The series itinerary includes a day-night Test in Adelaide, the historic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, and will culminate in Sydney at the start of the new year. India's squad features several fresh faces such as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, ready to make their mark on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)