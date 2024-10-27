Left Menu

Border-Gavaskar Squad: Shami's Absence a Major Blow, Says McDonald

Australia's coach, Andrew McDonald, emphasizes the impact of Mohammed Shami's absence on India's side for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While the injury sidelines Shami, McDonald warns against underestimating India's reserve players. The series, featuring new talent, kicks off on November 22 in Perth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:00 IST
Border-Gavaskar Squad: Shami's Absence a Major Blow, Says McDonald
Mohammed Shami (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, has expressed concerns over India's squad announcement for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, particularly highlighting the absence of fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle injury sustained post the ODI World Cup 2023, has been left out of India's lineup for the crucial series against Australia.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, McDonald underscored the loss of Shami's robust bowling capabilities that uniquely complement India's pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah. He emphasized that India's opponents would miss the dynamic duo's synergy but cautioned against underestimating the depth and potential of India's reserve players, who have previously stepped up in critical moments.

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar series is scheduled to commence on November 22 in Perth. The series itinerary includes a day-night Test in Adelaide, the historic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, and will culminate in Sydney at the start of the new year. India's squad features several fresh faces such as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, ready to make their mark on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024