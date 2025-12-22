Left Menu

New Zealand Clinches Test Series with Dominant Victory

New Zealand defeated the West Indies by 323 runs in the final test, securing a 2-0 series victory. Despite an initial 87-run opening partnership, West Indies faltered in their pursuit of a 462-run target, with Brandon King scoring 67. Jacob Duffy and Ajaz Patel dominated the bowling attack, dismissing the tourists for 138.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 09:10 IST
New Zealand secured a commanding 323-run victory over the West Indies in the final test, sealing a 2-0 series triumph. The match, held at Mount Maunganui, saw the hosts maintain control after establishing a 155-run first-innings lead, leaving the visitors with a colossal 462-run target.

Opener Brandon King provided some resistance with his 67-run effort, which started promisingly with an 87-run partnership alongside John Campbell. However, his dismissal marked the beginning of a collapse for the West Indies batting lineup, as the hosts took charge.

Pace bowler Jacob Duffy claimed figures of 5-42, while left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel impressed with 3-23, effectively dismantling the tourists' batting order and bowling them out for a mere 138 runs at Bay Oval.

