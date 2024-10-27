Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur Calls for Batting Overhaul After NZ Defeat

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has emphasized the need to improve the team's batting following a 76-run defeat to New Zealand. Despite solid performances by Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor, India failed to reach the 260-run target set by New Zealand. Kaur highlights the importance of building strong partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:53 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur Calls for Batting Overhaul After NZ Defeat
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

Following a disappointing 76-run loss to New Zealand, Indian cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur stressed the urgency of resolving the team's batting issues. The defeat comes as India's batters managed only 183 runs, falling short of the 260-run target set by New Zealand.

Radha Yadav stood out with a top score of 48, while Saima Thakor contributed 29 runs. Kaur, herself, added 24 runs to the board. "We weren't up to the mark," Kaur admitted, acknowledging the need for improvement ahead of the series decider set for Tuesday.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, who scored 79 runs and took three wickets, highlighted the importance of consistent partnership building, as she and Maddy Green steered the team to a formidable score. The upcoming match will test India's ability to adjust quickly and elevate their performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024