Harmanpreet Kaur Calls for Batting Overhaul After NZ Defeat

Following a disappointing 76-run loss to New Zealand, Indian cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur stressed the urgency of resolving the team's batting issues. The defeat comes as India's batters managed only 183 runs, falling short of the 260-run target set by New Zealand.

Radha Yadav stood out with a top score of 48, while Saima Thakor contributed 29 runs. Kaur, herself, added 24 runs to the board. "We weren't up to the mark," Kaur admitted, acknowledging the need for improvement ahead of the series decider set for Tuesday.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, who scored 79 runs and took three wickets, highlighted the importance of consistent partnership building, as she and Maddy Green steered the team to a formidable score. The upcoming match will test India's ability to adjust quickly and elevate their performance.

