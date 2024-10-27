Left Menu

Liz Young Triumphs at Women's Indian Open with Nail-Biting Victory

Liz Young of England claimed her second Ladies European Tour title by winning the Women's Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club, clinching victory by one stroke. Despite challenges and a water hazard on the 18th, Young's resilience secured her the USD 60,000 top prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:56 IST
Liz Young with Women's Indian Open trophy (Photo: Women's Indian Open). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling conclusion at the Women's Indian Open, England's Liz Young emerged victorious, securing her second Ladies European Tour title. The tournament, held at the DLF Golf and Country Club, saw Young triumph by a single stroke, finishing with a 2-under par 286.

Young, who had never missed the cut in her nine appearances at the event, faced stiff competition from Belgium's Manon De Roey and others. A crucial birdie on the 15th and a dramatic bogey on the 18th added tension, but De Roey failed to capitalize, ensuring Young's victory.

Young described the event as a mentally and physically demanding challenge, accentuated by harsh conditions. Delighting in her $60,000 prize, she acknowledged the tough competition and cherished her consistent performance at this iconic venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

