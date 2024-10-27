Liz Young Triumphs at Women's Indian Open with Nail-Biting Victory

In a thrilling conclusion at the Women's Indian Open, England's Liz Young emerged victorious, securing her second Ladies European Tour title. The tournament, held at the DLF Golf and Country Club, saw Young triumph by a single stroke, finishing with a 2-under par 286.

Young, who had never missed the cut in her nine appearances at the event, faced stiff competition from Belgium's Manon De Roey and others. A crucial birdie on the 15th and a dramatic bogey on the 18th added tension, but De Roey failed to capitalize, ensuring Young's victory.

Young described the event as a mentally and physically demanding challenge, accentuated by harsh conditions. Delighting in her $60,000 prize, she acknowledged the tough competition and cherished her consistent performance at this iconic venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)