Checo Fever: Sergio Perez's Battle for F1 Survival in Mexico City

Sergio Perez faced a critical race at the Mexico City Grand Prix amidst speculations about his future with Red Bull Racing. Despite record attendance and fan support, his performance woes continue. Team principal Christian Horner did not confirm Perez's presence for the entire season, casting doubts on his career longevity.

Sergio Perez entered the Mexico City Grand Prix amid fervent cheers from 155,000 fans, highlighting the popularity of the Formula 1 driver in his home country. As Perez faces mounting scrutiny over his performances, he feels the pressure to secure his future in the sport.

Despite his hopes and the support of fans, Perez finished 17th, leading Red Bull Racing's Christian Horner to question his role in the team. The Mexican faced a challenging race weekend, relegated to an 18th starting position and suffering penalties and setbacks that hampered his performance.

The buzz around Perez and the Mexico City Grand Prix underscores the symbiotic relationship between the driver and event. While attendance records have been shattered, uncertainties about Perez's future loom, potentially impacting the race's appeal and ticket sales moving forward.

