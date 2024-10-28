Dhoni Applauds Aggressive Test Cricket as Game Evolves

Legendary former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni praised the recent shift towards more aggressive Test cricket, applauding the reduction in drawn matches as a sign of the sport's evolution. Dhoni made these remarks during a public event in Goa, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

"Cricket has evolved significantly over the years," Dhoni noted. "What used to be a safe score in ODIs is no longer secure in T20s. People now approach cricket differently, eager for more engaging play styles. The strategy should align with a team's strengths, though immediate changes are challenging due to ingrained habits."

Reminiscing about his playing days, Dhoni disclosed the frustration of enduring drawn Test matches. "The last day, when a result seems improbable, can be very tiresome," he explained. Dhoni welcomed the increased result orientation in current Test cricket, stressing the importance of concluding matches without draws to keep the game appealing.

(With inputs from agencies.)