Left Menu

Dhoni Applauds Aggressive Test Cricket as Game Evolves

MS Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain and World Cup winner, praised the adoption of a more aggressive approach in Test cricket, reducing the frequency of drawn matches. Speaking at an event in Goa, he highlighted how evolving strategies better engage audiences and emphasized the need for results-oriented play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:20 IST
Dhoni Applauds Aggressive Test Cricket as Game Evolves
MS Dhoni. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni praised the recent shift towards more aggressive Test cricket, applauding the reduction in drawn matches as a sign of the sport's evolution. Dhoni made these remarks during a public event in Goa, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

"Cricket has evolved significantly over the years," Dhoni noted. "What used to be a safe score in ODIs is no longer secure in T20s. People now approach cricket differently, eager for more engaging play styles. The strategy should align with a team's strengths, though immediate changes are challenging due to ingrained habits."

Reminiscing about his playing days, Dhoni disclosed the frustration of enduring drawn Test matches. "The last day, when a result seems improbable, can be very tiresome," he explained. Dhoni welcomed the increased result orientation in current Test cricket, stressing the importance of concluding matches without draws to keep the game appealing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024