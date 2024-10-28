Gary Kirsten Resigns Amidst PCB Rift: Jason Gillespie Takes Interim Charge

Renowned cricket coach Gary Kirsten has resigned from his role as Pakistan's white-ball coach, citing disagreements with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over selection powers. The departure comes less than six months into his appointment.

Kirsten, who guided India to the 2011 ODI World Cup victory, was reportedly displeased with being sidelined in critical squad decisions ahead of upcoming tours to Australia and Zimbabwe. His resignation opens the door for Jason Gillespie to temporarily lead the team.

The PCB's decision to transfer squad selection authority exclusively to the selection committee has been contentious. Insiders reveal Gillespie's potential reluctance to assume a permanent coaching role due to these internal dynamics.

