Gary Kirsten Resigns Amidst PCB Rift: Jason Gillespie Takes Interim Charge

Gary Kirsten has stepped down as Pakistan's white-ball coach following a conflict with the Pakistan Cricket Board over selection powers. Jason Gillespie will temporarily take over for the upcoming tour of Australia. Kirsten was dissatisfied with the board's decision-making and lack of involvement in squad selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:12 IST
Gary Kirsten
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Renowned cricket coach Gary Kirsten has resigned from his role as Pakistan's white-ball coach, citing disagreements with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over selection powers. The departure comes less than six months into his appointment.

Kirsten, who guided India to the 2011 ODI World Cup victory, was reportedly displeased with being sidelined in critical squad decisions ahead of upcoming tours to Australia and Zimbabwe. His resignation opens the door for Jason Gillespie to temporarily lead the team.

The PCB's decision to transfer squad selection authority exclusively to the selection committee has been contentious. Insiders reveal Gillespie's potential reluctance to assume a permanent coaching role due to these internal dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

