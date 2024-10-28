UP Yoddhas Triumph Over Gujarat Giants in PKL Season 11 Thriller

Left Menu

UP Yoddhas clinched a 35-29 victory against Gujarat Giants in a gripping PKL encounter. Star players Bharat and Bhavani Rajput led the charge, while Gujarat Giants' Rakesh put up a strong fight. Key moments included a significant all-out tackle by Mahender Singh, securing Yoddhas' lead until the end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:51 IST
UP Yoddhas in action during Pro Kabaddi League (Image: UP Yoddhas/PKL). Image Credit: ANI
In a high-stakes PKL Season 11 showdown at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium, UP Yoddhas emerged victorious against Gujarat Giants with a final score of 35-29 on October 27, 2024. Leading the charge for the Yoddhas were Bharat with 13 points and Bhavani Rajput contributing 9 points. Despite a promising start by the Giants, driven by Guman Singh and Sombir, the Yoddhas gained crucial momentum with early raids by Bhavani Rajput. The match's turning point occurred just before halftime when Mahender Singh successfully tackled Rakesh, leading to an ALL OUT that placed Yoddhas ahead 19-17, a lead they held onto until the final whistle.

Reflecting on the intense match, Assistant Coach Upendra Malik commented on their achievement, noting, "This was our toughest match so far. The players managed pressure impressively from start to finish. Despite the first all-out, we kept a consistent lead, backed by key super tackles." The match showcased intense exchanges, with the Giants executing a Super Tackle through Jitender Yadav in the first half, only for UP Yoddhas to retake a two-point advantage swiftly. Rakesh's effort to close the gap was counteracted by another critical tackle from Mahender Singh, turning the match in Yoddhas' favour.

Assistant Coach Malik also underscored their strategic ability to defend their lead in closing minutes, "Holding a lead in the final moments can be as challenging as pursuing one. The team maintained composure while remaining aggressive." Captain Surender Gill highlighted strategic versatility within the raiding squad, emphasizing, "Final moments were crucial; our raiders each contributed. While some matches see Guman excel, others witness different players like Himanshu stepping up. Today, Bhavani and Bharat were pivotal."

This victory significantly boosted the team's confidence, as echoed by Coach Malik. "Winning under such pressure conditions bolsters the team's belief in handling future scenarios." Looking towards the upcoming clash against Haryana Steelers, the coach emphasized cautious optimism, "Being atop the standings is satisfying, but the league's unpredictability means much remains. Our approach focuses on diligent preparation for each match." Currently second in the standings, the Yoddhas are set to face the Steelers on Wednesday, October 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

