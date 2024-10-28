Golden Goals: The Return of the All India Governor's Gold Cup
The All India Governor's Gold Cup, a premier football tournament in eastern India, is set to return in November after a five-year hiatus. The event, featuring both domestic and international teams, including those from Malaysia and UAE, is to be held in Sikkim.
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated All India Governor's Gold Cup, one of the most prestigious football tournaments in eastern India, is making a comeback this November after a five-year break, as announced by the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) on Monday.
Last hosted in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic altered sports schedules globally, the tournament was previously won by Kolkata's Mohammedan Sporting. The 40th edition will feature 16 participating teams, including international entrants from Malaysia, UAE, Nepal, and Bhutan. Notable domestic teams include Northeast United and Gokulam Kerala FC among others.
SFA President Menla Ethenpa confirmed that government-required formalities to host foreign teams have been satisfied, and authorization from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Ministry of Sports has been secured. Final arrangements, like visa clearances, are underway, with approvals expected imminently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sikkim Set for Political Showdown: By-elections Announced
Key Contenders in Sikkim Bypolls: Golay and Rai File Nominations for Crucial Seats
SKM Announces Candidates for Crucial Sikkim By-Elections
Battle Lines Drawn: SDF vs SKM in Sikkim By-Elections
Sikkim's Strategy Against Glacial Lake Outburst Floods