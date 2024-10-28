Left Menu

Golden Goals: The Return of the All India Governor's Gold Cup

The All India Governor's Gold Cup, a premier football tournament in eastern India, is set to return in November after a five-year hiatus. The event, featuring both domestic and international teams, including those from Malaysia and UAE, is to be held in Sikkim.

The much-anticipated All India Governor's Gold Cup, one of the most prestigious football tournaments in eastern India, is making a comeback this November after a five-year break, as announced by the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) on Monday.

Last hosted in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic altered sports schedules globally, the tournament was previously won by Kolkata's Mohammedan Sporting. The 40th edition will feature 16 participating teams, including international entrants from Malaysia, UAE, Nepal, and Bhutan. Notable domestic teams include Northeast United and Gokulam Kerala FC among others.

SFA President Menla Ethenpa confirmed that government-required formalities to host foreign teams have been satisfied, and authorization from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Ministry of Sports has been secured. Final arrangements, like visa clearances, are underway, with approvals expected imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

