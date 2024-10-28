Uncapped Talent: Jacob Bethell Joins England's Test Squad for New Zealand Tour

In an unexpected move, England has named uncapped all-rounder Jacob Bethell to their Test squad for the looming New Zealand tour, sources reveal. Bethell has been called upon to substitute Jamie Smith, who will miss part of the series for personal reasons, specifically the birth of his first child.

Jordan Cox is anticipated to assume wicketkeeping tasks, while Bethell will bolster the squad primarily as a batsman, multiple reports suggest. The 24-year-old made a significant impression in England's recent white-ball series against Australia, contributing notably with both bat and ball, though his first-class cricket record remains on the modest side. His selection signals a preference for long-term potential rather than immediate performance, a hallmark of England's Test management.

At present, Bethell is part of the England contingent in the Caribbean, competing in a series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. Hailing from Barbados, Bethell ventured to the UK as a teenager, securing a scholarship, and subsequently signing with Warwickshire in 2021. His rise to prominence began in 2022 with an exceptional performance in the U19 World Cup. England's Test series in New Zealand, commencing on November 27 and concluding by December 13, will serve as their final Test engagement of the winter season.

(With inputs from agencies.)