Brentford's Thomas Frank Responds to Manchester United Coaching Speculations

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank addressed the rumors of him being a candidate to replace Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United. While Frank acknowledged the speculation, he emphasized his commitment to Brentford and his focus on their upcoming game against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:45 IST
Thomas Frank (Photo: Brentford FC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has commented on the burgeoning speculation linking him with the top job at Manchester United following Erik Ten Hag's departure. United confirmed on Monday that Ten Hag has vacated the position, with Ruud van Nistelrooy stepping in temporarily.

The decision to part ways with Ten Hag came after Manchester United's 2-1 loss to West Ham United in the Premier League, prompting rumors that Frank was being considered as a potential long-term replacement. Addressing these rumors, Frank insisted that his main focus remained on Brentford and their upcoming Carabao Cup fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Frank expressed his contentment with his current role and conveyed his dedication to Brentford, stating, "I'm very happy here. It's one of the best clubs in the world." He alluded to the hypothetical nature of job offers from other clubs and reiterated his intent to stay with Brentford for the foreseeable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

