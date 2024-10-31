Barrett Brothers Lead All Blacks in Epic Twickenham Clash

In a bold lineup decision, Beauden Barrett will start at flyhalf for New Zealand, joined by his brothers Scott and Jordie in the team set to face England at Twickenham. Coach Scott Robertson announced this powerhouse lineup on Thursday after a successful experimental game against Japan.

Barrett recaptures the number 10 jersey from Damian McKenzie, who occupied the flyhalf position for most of Robertson's matches, stepping in for the final Rugby Championship clash against Australia. Jordie Barrett plays inside centre, having recovered from an injury that sidelined him during that time, and Scott Barrett leads the team from the second row.

New Zealand's coach highlighted the challenge at Twickenham, noting England's historical struggles against the All Blacks. England, who recently announced their team early, have lost 17 of their past 20 encounters with New Zealand. The upcoming game promises fierce competition as both teams return stronger since their July meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)