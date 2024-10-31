IPL Auction Drama: Big Releases and Surprising Retentions

In a surprising move, Delhi Capitals have released the flamboyant keeper-batter Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL mega auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen has become the highest-retained player at 23 crore, surpassing RCB's star player Virat Kohli, who stands at 21 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders also made headlines by releasing their skipper Shreyas Iyer. As IPL teams submitted their lists, the scene is set for a fascinating auction with speculation finally resting on which players will hit the auction pool.

