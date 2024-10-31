IPL Auction Drama: Big Releases and Surprising Retentions
Rishabh Pant has been released by Delhi Capitals, making him a hot commodity in the IPL auction pool. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen surpassed Virat Kohli in retention value. Kolkata Knight Riders released Shreyas Iyer. Teams submitted their retention lists, clarifying who stays and who enters the auction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a surprising move, Delhi Capitals have released the flamboyant keeper-batter Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL mega auction.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen has become the highest-retained player at 23 crore, surpassing RCB's star player Virat Kohli, who stands at 21 crore.
Kolkata Knight Riders also made headlines by releasing their skipper Shreyas Iyer. As IPL teams submitted their lists, the scene is set for a fascinating auction with speculation finally resting on which players will hit the auction pool.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli Reaches 9000 Test Runs Milestone
Virat Kohli Joins the Elite 9,000-Run Test Club
Shreyas Iyer's Comeback Century: A New Chapter in His Test Career
Shreyas Iyer Takes Break from Ranji Trophy for Personal Reasons
Virat Kohli's Emotional Struggles: Hogg Analyzes Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Clash