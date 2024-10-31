South Africa Crushes Bangladesh in Historic Test Win

In Chattogram, Bangladesh, South Africa secured a decisive victory over Bangladesh by an innings and 273 runs, completing the Test series sweep in just three days.

South Africa dominated the match with Bangladesh losing 16 wickets on the third day, marking their second heaviest Test defeat after a loss to West Indies in 2002.

Notable performances by South African bowler Kagiso Rabada and spinner Keshav Maharaj were key to the visitors' success, highlighting the vulnerabilities in Bangladesh's lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)