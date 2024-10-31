Left Menu

Balotelli’s Last Chance: Fairy-Tale Ending or Another Controversy?

Mario Balotelli seeks a fairy-tale conclusion to his eventful career with a debut at Genoa, marking his return to Serie A after four years. Although renowned for his talent, his career has often been hindered by off-field antics. Genoa hopes Balotelli can aid their fight against relegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:00 IST
Mario Balotelli is poised for a possible fairy-tale ending to his tumultuous career. On Monday, the spotlight will be on the mercurial forward as he debuts for his latest Serie A club, Genoa, in Parma. Balotelli, who joined Genoa this week, is making a return to Serie A after more than four years.

Genoa's coach, Alberto Gilardino, has noted Balotelli's motivation, suggesting he could be included in the game. Throughout his nomadic career, Balotelli played for clubs including Inter Milan, Manchester City, and AC Milan, but his off-field antics often shadowed his talent.

With the stakes high, Genoa is at the bottom of Serie A, needing Balotelli's goal-scoring prowess to climb up the table. Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli remarks this opportunity could be Balotelli's most memorable, a true fairy tale for fans eager to support his comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

