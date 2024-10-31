Balotelli’s Last Chance: Fairy-Tale Ending or Another Controversy?

Mario Balotelli is poised for a possible fairy-tale ending to his tumultuous career. On Monday, the spotlight will be on the mercurial forward as he debuts for his latest Serie A club, Genoa, in Parma. Balotelli, who joined Genoa this week, is making a return to Serie A after more than four years.

Genoa's coach, Alberto Gilardino, has noted Balotelli's motivation, suggesting he could be included in the game. Throughout his nomadic career, Balotelli played for clubs including Inter Milan, Manchester City, and AC Milan, but his off-field antics often shadowed his talent.

With the stakes high, Genoa is at the bottom of Serie A, needing Balotelli's goal-scoring prowess to climb up the table. Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli remarks this opportunity could be Balotelli's most memorable, a true fairy tale for fans eager to support his comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)