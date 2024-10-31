Left Menu

Fijian Drua Bolsters Fiji Lineup for Scotland Test

Fiji will face Scotland with a team primarily consisting of players from the Fijian Drua, due to the absence of those based in England and France. New coach Mick Byrne has announced a squad featuring newcomers and experienced players in preparation for upcoming tests against Wales, Spain, and Ireland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:10 IST
Fijian Drua Bolsters Fiji Lineup for Scotland Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fiji's rugby team is set to face Scotland with a lineup largely drawn from the Super Rugby side, Fijian Drua, as players based in England and France are unavailable for selection. This decision has led to an inexperienced squad that includes only six World Cup quarter-finalists from last year's team.

Adding to the anticipation, coach Mick Byrne has introduced two uncapped players on the bench—Kemu Valetini, brother of Australian loose forward Rob Valetini, and Waqa Nalaga. The 39-man roster for November's tests against Wales, Spain, and Ireland promises a more robust team next week.

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Vuate Karawalevu, and Apisalome Vota headlining the team set for Scotland, while replacements like Mesulame Dolokoto and Jone Koroiduadua offer depth to this evolving lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024