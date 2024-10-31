Fijian Drua Bolsters Fiji Lineup for Scotland Test

Fiji's rugby team is set to face Scotland with a lineup largely drawn from the Super Rugby side, Fijian Drua, as players based in England and France are unavailable for selection. This decision has led to an inexperienced squad that includes only six World Cup quarter-finalists from last year's team.

Adding to the anticipation, coach Mick Byrne has introduced two uncapped players on the bench—Kemu Valetini, brother of Australian loose forward Rob Valetini, and Waqa Nalaga. The 39-man roster for November's tests against Wales, Spain, and Ireland promises a more robust team next week.

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Vuate Karawalevu, and Apisalome Vota headlining the team set for Scotland, while replacements like Mesulame Dolokoto and Jone Koroiduadua offer depth to this evolving lineup.

