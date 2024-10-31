Freeman and Ohtani: Dodgers' Dynamic Duo Shine in World Series Triumph

Freddie Freeman, the Los Angeles Dodgers' first baseman, claimed the Most Valuable Player award in a star-studded World Series. Freeman, 35, capped a challenging season with home runs in the first four games, including a historic walk-off grand slam. The Dodgers secured a 4-1 series victory against the New York Yankees.

In tennis, Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Tennis Open, dominating Kimberly Birrell in a strong 6-1, 6-2 performance. She's set to face Bernarda Pera in the next round.

Shohei Ohtani celebrated a significant milestone by winning the World Series with the Dodgers, marking his first Major League title after years without playoff appearances. Ohtani's performance added to a celebrated season despite a shoulder injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)