PCB Chief Promises Swift Visas for Indian Fans Ahead of Champions Trophy

PCB Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has pledged a quick visa policy for Indian fans attending the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Meeting Sikh pilgrims, he conveyed expectations of a positive response and a special ticket quota. India's participation awaits government approval in February-March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:42 IST
The PCB Chairman and Federal Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has assured a swift visa issuance process for Indian fans planning to attend the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The assurance was made during a meeting with Sikh pilgrims from the United States.

Naqvi anticipates a positive response from Indian fans and announced plans to allocate a special ticket quota. He emphasized the desire for Indian spectators to experience the anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in Lahore.

While Pakistan is slated to host the ICC event in February-March 2025, the tournament schedule remains unreleased, pending the Indian government's clearance for its team to participate. No Indian cricket team has visited Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the countries haven't engaged in a Test series since 2007.

