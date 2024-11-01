Ruben Amorim: From Lisbon Pitch to Manchester United's Helm

Ruben Amorim, the Portuguese coach renowned for his tactical acumen, has been appointed as the new head coach of Manchester United. Born on January 21, 1985, in Lisbon, Amorim's career has been marked by success both on and off the field.

His playing career began at Belenenses, where he established himself as a stalwart midfielder from 2003 to 2008. Amorim later joined Portuguese powerhouse Benfica, securing three Primeira League titles. After a modest international career, including two World Cup appearances for Portugal, he retired in 2017 due to injury.

Transitioning into coaching, Amorim's journey saw initial challenges, including a suspension at Casa Pia. However, his tenure at Sporting CP transformed his reputation, as he led the team to their first league title since 2002. His recent link to Manchester United came after successful seasons with Sporting and a 100% start to the current one.

