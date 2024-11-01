Left Menu

Ruben Amorim Takes Helm at Manchester United as New Head Coach

Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as head coach following Erik Ten Hag's dismissal. Amorim, a successful coach from Sporting CP, starts his tenure at Old Trafford on November 11. His contract runs until June 2027, with an optional extension, reflecting United's confidence in his coaching prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:48 IST
Ruben Amorim (Photo: Manchester United/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Manchester United has announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new head coach following the dismissal of Erik Ten Hag. Ruben Amorim, who joins from Sporting CP, will officially begin his tenure at Old Trafford on November 11.

The club released a statement expressing delight over Amorim's arrival on a contract that runs until June 2027, with an option for a one-year extension, subject to work visa approval. United paid an additional EUR1 million over the EUR10 million release clause to secure Amorim's services early.

Amorim, regarded as a rising star in European football coaching, brings with him a record of success in Portugal, having led Sporting CP to their first Primeira Liga title in 19 years. His appointment follows Ten Hag's termination after the team's recent loss and caps a notable managerial journey for the former Benfica and Portugal midfielder.

