Manchester United will welcome Ruben Amorim as their new head coach, marking a potentially transformative period for the club. Known for his ability to connect with players, Amorim arrives at Old Trafford with much promise, seeking to invigorate a team that has struggled since the era of Alex Ferguson. His appointment follows the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, adding him to the list of post-Ferguson managers at United.

Amorim, who has carved a niche for himself as one of Europe's most promising young managers, will start his journey with a match against Ipswich Town in November. The coach, celebrated for his achievements with Sporting Lisbon, is expected to inject a fresh outlook into the team, with a focus on improving player performance and cohesion on the field.

A significant challenge awaits Amorim, including upcoming fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City. However, his successful tenure with Sporting Lisbon offers hope to United fans. As the club contends with strategic managerial transitions and financial constraints, Amorim's leadership will be crucial in shaping Manchester United's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)