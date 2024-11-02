Zverev Upsets Tsitsipas in Paris Masters Quarter-Final Clash
Alexander Zverev secured a decisive victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Paris Masters quarter-finals, dashing Tsitsipas' hopes for the ATP Finals. Zverev's strong serves helped him dominate the second set. Zverev progresses to face Holger Rune, while Ugo Humbert advances to meet Karen Khachanov for a spot in the final.
In a thrilling quarter-final encounter, German third seed Alexander Zverev eliminated Greek competitor Stefanos Tsitsipas from the Paris Masters with a solid 7-5, 6-4 win. This defeat quashed Tsitsipas' ambitions of competing in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.
Zverev, ranked world number three, dominated the second set after a competitive first, showcasing his serving prowess with nine aces and a 71% win rate on his first serve. Zverev commented on his performance, expressing satisfaction with his rhythm and the match's outcome.
The match's outcome marks Tsitsipas' end to a streak of five consecutive ATP Finals appearances. Zverev now advances to face 2022 Paris Masters champion Holger Rune, while Ugo Humbert and Karen Khachanov prepare for their semi-final showdown, following their respective victories.
