Zverev Upsets Tsitsipas in Paris Masters Quarter-Final Clash

In a thrilling quarter-final encounter, German third seed Alexander Zverev eliminated Greek competitor Stefanos Tsitsipas from the Paris Masters with a solid 7-5, 6-4 win. This defeat quashed Tsitsipas' ambitions of competing in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Zverev, ranked world number three, dominated the second set after a competitive first, showcasing his serving prowess with nine aces and a 71% win rate on his first serve. Zverev commented on his performance, expressing satisfaction with his rhythm and the match's outcome.

The match's outcome marks Tsitsipas' end to a streak of five consecutive ATP Finals appearances. Zverev now advances to face 2022 Paris Masters champion Holger Rune, while Ugo Humbert and Karen Khachanov prepare for their semi-final showdown, following their respective victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)