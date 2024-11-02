Kamila Valieva Eyes Comeback Post-Ban

Kamila Valieva, the young Russian figure skater, has expressed her intention to return to competitive skating once her four-year doping ban concludes. The ban, imposed earlier this year after a failed drug test at the Russian national championships in December 2021, is slated to end in late 2025.

Valieva, now 18, is optimistic about her future in the sport. In statements to Russian news agencies, she conveyed her determination not to prematurely end her skating career due to the ban. She emphasized her commitment to regaining her skating form and the hope of competing in future events.

Despite the setback, Valieva is focused on sharpening her skills, particularly aiming to master techniques like the triple toe loop and double Axel. Her return comes in the wake of controversies surrounding the doping incident, which led to the Russian Olympic Committee losing their gold medal from the 2022 Winter Games. The case has stirred political tensions, with the Kremlin labeling the ruling as politically charged.

