Left Menu

Kamila Valieva Eyes Comeback Post-Ban

Kamila Valieva, an 18-year-old Russian figure skater, plans to return to competition after serving a four-year ban due to a failed drug test. The ban, imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, is backdated to 2021. Valieva aims to compete when her ban ends in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 04:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 04:39 IST
Kamila Valieva Eyes Comeback Post-Ban
Kamila Valieva

Kamila Valieva, the young Russian figure skater, has expressed her intention to return to competitive skating once her four-year doping ban concludes. The ban, imposed earlier this year after a failed drug test at the Russian national championships in December 2021, is slated to end in late 2025.

Valieva, now 18, is optimistic about her future in the sport. In statements to Russian news agencies, she conveyed her determination not to prematurely end her skating career due to the ban. She emphasized her commitment to regaining her skating form and the hope of competing in future events.

Despite the setback, Valieva is focused on sharpening her skills, particularly aiming to master techniques like the triple toe loop and double Axel. Her return comes in the wake of controversies surrounding the doping incident, which led to the Russian Olympic Committee losing their gold medal from the 2022 Winter Games. The case has stirred political tensions, with the Kremlin labeling the ruling as politically charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024