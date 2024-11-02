High Stakes and Iconic Tributes: Brazil's F1 Weekend Brims with Excitement

Max Verstappen, unfazed by recent penalties, is set to maintain his aggressive driving style at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, as he eyes a fourth consecutive Formula 1 title.

In Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit, Lando Norris is a key contender, needing victory to retain realistic title hopes amidst challenging new track conditions. Friday's practice saw Verstappen behind Norris, whose McLaren dominated.

In a touching homage, Lewis Hamilton will drive Ayrton Senna's McLaren to mark 30 years since the three-time champion's death, adding emotional weight to an intense racing weekend.

