Left Menu

Shubman Gill Power Strokes Keep India Alive Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill's half-century was pivotal as India fought back on Day 2 of the third Test in Mumbai, reaching 195/5 at lunch, trailing New Zealand by 40 runs. Despite early setbacks, Gill's partnership with Rishabh Pant revitalized India's innings, overcoming New Zealand's challenging opening bowling attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:16 IST
Shubman Gill Power Strokes Keep India Alive Against New Zealand
India vs New Zealand. (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling display of resilience, Shubman Gill's impressive half-century helped India mount a comeback against New Zealand on Day 2 of the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. As the lunch break approached, India had reached a score of 195/5, with both Gill and Ravindra Jadeja still standing firm at the crease.

The morning session belonged to India as Gill skillfully navigated through hostile New Zealand bowling, alongside notable contributions from wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The duo showcased aggressive intent, adding 96 crucial runs, aiding India's effort to close the deficit with New Zealand's first innings total of 235 runs.

While Gill reached his seventh Test fifty, challenges remain for India in the coming sessions. With New Zealand managing to snag only one wicket during the morning, Gill and Jadeja's ongoing partnership could prove decisive in tilting the balance back in India's favor as the Test progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024