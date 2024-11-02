Shubman Gill Power Strokes Keep India Alive Against New Zealand

In a compelling display of resilience, Shubman Gill's impressive half-century helped India mount a comeback against New Zealand on Day 2 of the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. As the lunch break approached, India had reached a score of 195/5, with both Gill and Ravindra Jadeja still standing firm at the crease.

The morning session belonged to India as Gill skillfully navigated through hostile New Zealand bowling, alongside notable contributions from wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The duo showcased aggressive intent, adding 96 crucial runs, aiding India's effort to close the deficit with New Zealand's first innings total of 235 runs.

While Gill reached his seventh Test fifty, challenges remain for India in the coming sessions. With New Zealand managing to snag only one wicket during the morning, Gill and Jadeja's ongoing partnership could prove decisive in tilting the balance back in India's favor as the Test progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)