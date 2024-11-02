Shubman Gill Power Strokes Keep India Alive Against New Zealand
Shubman Gill's half-century was pivotal as India fought back on Day 2 of the third Test in Mumbai, reaching 195/5 at lunch, trailing New Zealand by 40 runs. Despite early setbacks, Gill's partnership with Rishabh Pant revitalized India's innings, overcoming New Zealand's challenging opening bowling attack.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling display of resilience, Shubman Gill's impressive half-century helped India mount a comeback against New Zealand on Day 2 of the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. As the lunch break approached, India had reached a score of 195/5, with both Gill and Ravindra Jadeja still standing firm at the crease.
The morning session belonged to India as Gill skillfully navigated through hostile New Zealand bowling, alongside notable contributions from wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The duo showcased aggressive intent, adding 96 crucial runs, aiding India's effort to close the deficit with New Zealand's first innings total of 235 runs.
While Gill reached his seventh Test fifty, challenges remain for India in the coming sessions. With New Zealand managing to snag only one wicket during the morning, Gill and Jadeja's ongoing partnership could prove decisive in tilting the balance back in India's favor as the Test progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant Falls Just Short of Century Dreams, India Inches Ahead Against New Zealand
Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant Shine as India Closes in on New Zealand's Lead
Resilient Comeback: Rishabh Pant's Test of Strength
Rishabh Pant Set to Keep Wickets as India Strategizes for Australia Tour
Ravindra Jadeja Reflects on India's Home Test Series Loss After 12 Years